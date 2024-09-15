Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 4,549 Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,854.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 100,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after buying an additional 94,975 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 22,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 18,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 83,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,268,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $44.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $45.72.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

