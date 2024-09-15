Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 5,228 Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Mobileye Global by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,985,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,925,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560,929 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter valued at $437,842,000. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,924,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 200.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,398,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,622,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,616,000 after buying an additional 538,371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Mobileye Global alerts:

Mobileye Global Price Performance

Mobileye Global stock opened at $10.91 on Friday. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.48 and a 12 month high of $44.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of -51.95 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mobileye Global ( NASDAQ:MBLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mobileye Global Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MBLY shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Mobileye Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Mobileye Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Mobileye Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Daiwa America downgraded shares of Mobileye Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.81.

Read Our Latest Report on MBLY

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,072.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 139,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,153,360.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.48 per share, with a total value of $99,072.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 139,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,360.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amnon Shashua bought 631,963 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.51 per share, for a total transaction of $10,433,709.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,080,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,362,401.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mobileye Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileye Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileye Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.