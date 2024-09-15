Headlands Technologies LLC Boosts Stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 182.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Nutrien by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Stock Performance

Nutrien stock opened at $46.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.26. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $44.65 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00. The company has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.82.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.15. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $10.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on Nutrien from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Hsbc Global Res lowered Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Nutrien from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Nutrien from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Nutrien from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.39.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

