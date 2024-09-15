Headlands Technologies LLC Buys New Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.
FND stock opened at $113.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 55.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.79. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $76.30 and a one year high of $135.67.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Floor & Decor from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Floor & Decor from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.84.
Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.
