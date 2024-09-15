Headlands Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 20,212 Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TDOC. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,136 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,152 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,654,116 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $35,646,000 after purchasing an additional 104,531 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,382 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Teladoc Health news, CEO Laizer Kornwasser sold 10,879 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $88,555.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,422.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Teladoc Health news, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 3,857 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $31,395.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,049.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laizer Kornwasser sold 10,879 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $88,555.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,422.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,819 shares of company stock worth $442,204. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TDOC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.44.

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

TDOC opened at $8.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.07 and its 200-day moving average is $11.10. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.76 and a 52-week high of $22.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $642.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.34 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 10.25%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

