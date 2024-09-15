Headlands Technologies LLC Grows Holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) by 1,925.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,356 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Claret Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 90.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.40.

NYSE VSCO opened at $23.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52 week low of $13.62 and a 52 week high of $30.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.85.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

