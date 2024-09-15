Headlands Technologies LLC Has $149,000 Stock Position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Headlands Technologies LLC lessened its position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 64.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,780 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 228,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth $37,424,000.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Power Integrations Stock Performance

Shares of Power Integrations stock opened at $59.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.10. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.63 and a 52-week high of $89.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.02.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Power Integrations had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $106.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Power Integrations’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Sunil Gupta sold 2,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $140,169.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,420,144.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,412 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total value of $104,135.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,350,905. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sunil Gupta sold 2,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $140,169.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,420,144.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,704 shares of company stock worth $255,359. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on POWI shares. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Power Integrations from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Power Integrations from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Power Integrations has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Power Integrations

About Power Integrations

(Free Report)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.