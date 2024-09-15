Headlands Technologies LLC Has $154,000 Stock Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 143.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 522 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 326.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN opened at $310.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $309.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $302.45. The firm has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.75 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.45 and a 52-week high of $330.22.

Morningstar Dividend Announcement

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $571.90 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $352.00 target price on shares of Morningstar in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CRO Daniel Joseph Dunn sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.89, for a total value of $513,424.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 12,967 shares in the company, valued at $4,160,980.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.64, for a total transaction of $2,742,523.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,631,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,217,579,503.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Daniel Joseph Dunn sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.89, for a total value of $513,424.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 12,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,160,980.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,231 shares of company stock worth $19,488,988 over the last 90 days. 39.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

