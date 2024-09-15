Headlands Technologies LLC Has $177,000 Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 1,158.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 275.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 132.8% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.70.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of ARE stock opened at $124.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.16. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.73 and a twelve month high of $135.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.86.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($2.09). The firm had revenue of $766.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.03 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 485.99%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

