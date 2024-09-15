Headlands Technologies LLC Has $187,000 Stock Holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) by 127.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,072 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 152.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 344.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 8,156 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000.

Several research firms have weighed in on IRWD. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.57.

Shares of IRWD opened at $4.57 on Friday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $15.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.55 and its 200-day moving average is $6.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $730.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.49.

In related news, insider Minardo John sold 9,910 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total value of $42,315.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 284,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,215,502.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

