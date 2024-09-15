Headlands Technologies LLC Invests $145,000 in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 12,841 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in eXp World by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 412,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 136,151 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of eXp World by 551.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 90,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 76,536 shares in the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of eXp World during the first quarter valued at about $469,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of eXp World during the 4th quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 552.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 10,195 shares during the period. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at eXp World

In other eXp World news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $579,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,170,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,145,900.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 558,990 shares of company stock worth $7,092,815 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPI opened at $14.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.00 and a beta of 2.29. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.91 and a fifty-two week high of $18.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.59.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. eXp World had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

eXp World Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is presently -117.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on eXp World from $11.75 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research upgraded eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

