Headlands Technologies LLC Invests $160,000 in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLNC. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Herman E. Bulls purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $168,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 65,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,123.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on FLNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fluence Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fluence Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.63.

Fluence Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FLNC opened at $21.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -55.72, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.35 and a 200 day moving average of $17.87. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $12.74 and a one year high of $27.80.

Fluence Energy Profile

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

