Headlands Technologies LLC Invests $160,000 in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLNC. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.16% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Herman E. Bulls purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $168,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 65,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,123.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Report on Fluence Energy
Fluence Energy Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FLNC opened at $21.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -55.72, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.35 and a 200 day moving average of $17.87. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $12.74 and a one year high of $27.80.
Fluence Energy Profile
Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Fluence Energy
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Kroger Stock is a Win-Win for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/9 – 9/13
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.