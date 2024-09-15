Headlands Technologies LLC Invests $190,000 in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 24,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,819,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABG. StockNews.com lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $216.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.25.

Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $221.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $237.88 and its 200-day moving average is $228.82. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $178.40 and a fifty-two week high of $277.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $6.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.31 by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 26.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David W. Hult sold 500 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.18, for a total transaction of $113,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,911,548.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Impactive Capital Lp sold 8,353 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.63, for a total transaction of $1,884,687.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,008,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,211,473.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David W. Hult sold 500 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.18, for a total transaction of $113,590.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,911,548.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

