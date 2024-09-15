Headlands Technologies LLC Lowers Stake in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO)

Headlands Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,893 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Credo Technology Group were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth $35,224,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Credo Technology Group by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,991,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,664 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth $22,535,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Credo Technology Group by 290.9% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,184,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,096,000 after purchasing an additional 881,344 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth $17,847,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRDO. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 245,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $8,018,459.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,863,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,557,895.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 143,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $3,704,910.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,529,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,140,753.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 245,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $8,018,459.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,863,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,557,895.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 971,190 shares of company stock valued at $29,204,447 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.89% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of CRDO opened at $28.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.39 and a beta of 2.26. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $36.80.

Credo Technology Group Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

