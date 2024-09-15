Headlands Technologies LLC Makes New $195,000 Investment in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NUGT. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the 1st quarter worth $5,410,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 192.8% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 93,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 61,320 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 79,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 19,879 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $2,193,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $856,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA NUGT opened at $50.61 on Friday. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares has a 12-month low of $23.15 and a 12-month high of $50.98. The company has a market cap of $741.44 million, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.92.

The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NUGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners (NTR) index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of global gold and silver mining firms. NUGT was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

