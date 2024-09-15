Headlands Technologies LLC Makes New $213,000 Investment in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cabot by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 60.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cabot during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Cabot during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cabot news, EVP Jeff Ji Zhu sold 1,201 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.19, for a total value of $127,534.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,194,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cabot news, CFO Erica Mclaughlin sold 23,274 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total value of $2,322,512.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,968,839.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeff Ji Zhu sold 1,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.19, for a total transaction of $127,534.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,194,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,939 shares of company stock valued at $7,308,812. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Stock Up 2.1 %

Cabot stock opened at $104.75 on Friday. Cabot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.10 and a fifty-two week high of $106.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. Cabot had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is 21.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CBT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cabot from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cabot from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.75.

Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

