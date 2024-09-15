Headlands Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSPD. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Lightspeed Commerce during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lightspeed Commerce during the first quarter worth about $141,000. Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 160.8% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 34,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 21,172 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 5.3% during the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 39,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the first quarter valued at about $811,000. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

Lightspeed Commerce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LSPD opened at $12.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.60. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 62.94 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.01 and a twelve month high of $21.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lightspeed Commerce ( NYSE:LSPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $266.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.58 million. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lightspeed Commerce Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LSPD shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Lightspeed Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. TD Securities cut their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.