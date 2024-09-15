Headlands Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Procore Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $68,005,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 652,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,200,000 after purchasing an additional 293,613 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 75,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,232,000 after purchasing an additional 17,119 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,798,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,302,000. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Procore Technologies from $79.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.31.

In related news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,469,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 68,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $4,460,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 527,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,588,820.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,469,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 164,586 shares of company stock valued at $10,291,025. 29.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:PCOR opened at $58.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.42 and a beta of 0.73. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.11 and a twelve month high of $83.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $284.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.26 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

