Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases New Stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,355 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Trex in the first quarter valued at $26,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trex in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Trex by 1,744.4% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trex by 305.0% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Trex in the second quarter valued at $31,000. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trex Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of TREX opened at $66.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.50. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.59 and a 52-week high of $101.91.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $376.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.87 million. Trex had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 33.53%. Trex’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

TREX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Trex from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Trex from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Trex from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Trex from $114.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Trex from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.88.

Trex Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

