Headlands Technologies LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 33.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,696,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $307.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.05. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $224.41 and a 1 year high of $309.61. The firm has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.