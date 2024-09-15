Headlands Technologies LLC Raises Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 315.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 5,044 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Chemours were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Chemours in the first quarter worth $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 1,510.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Chemours by 1,969.7% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Chemours during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Chemours by 32.2% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CC opened at $17.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.98. The Chemours Company has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $32.70. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 2.16%. Chemours’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -46.08%.

CC has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Chemours from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on Chemours from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Chemours in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Chemours from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

