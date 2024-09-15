Headlands Technologies LLC Sells 538 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Headlands Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FOXF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fox Factory during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,429,000. Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 3,378.1% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 286,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,914,000 after purchasing an additional 278,185 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,470,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,793,000 after purchasing an additional 228,339 shares during the last quarter. RWWM Inc. bought a new position in Fox Factory during the fourth quarter worth $7,969,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 173.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 181,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,470,000 after acquiring an additional 115,432 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fox Factory news, CEO Michael C. Dennison purchased 4,800 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $198,912.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,597,135.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fox Factory Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $39.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.42. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $34.56 and a twelve month high of $105.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $348.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.22 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on FOXF. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fox Factory presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.17.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

Further Reading

