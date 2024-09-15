Headlands Technologies LLC Takes $152,000 Position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 139.9% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000.
Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of VCLT stock opened at $81.60 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $67.47 and a 12 month high of $81.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.20.
Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
