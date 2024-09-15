Headlands Technologies LLC Takes $174,000 Position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,507 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1,117.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000.

Several analysts have weighed in on SUPN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $31.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.28 and a beta of 0.88. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.99 and a twelve month high of $35.44.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $168.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.83 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 0.56%. Supernus Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

