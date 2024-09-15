Headlands Technologies LLC Takes Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in American Tower during the second quarter worth $25,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth $30,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In other American Tower news, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $4,953,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,223,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 2,181 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total value of $508,020.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,424,177.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $4,953,510.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,223,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,723 shares of company stock valued at $7,795,397 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $238.50 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $154.58 and a 1 year high of $243.56. The firm has a market cap of $111.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.96, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $221.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.52). American Tower had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMT has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on American Tower from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on American Tower from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.29.

About American Tower

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

