Headlands Technologies LLC Takes Position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 19,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $431,000. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,280,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,720,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,997,000 after acquiring an additional 657,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares by 305.5% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 284,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after buying an additional 214,086 shares during the last quarter.
Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:YANG opened at $8.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.33. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares has a 52-week low of $6.08 and a 52-week high of $19.16.
Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares Company Profile
Direxion Daily China Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.
