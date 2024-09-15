Headlands Technologies LLC Takes Position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,445,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,841,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549,164 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Option Care Health during the fourth quarter valued at $64,343,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in Option Care Health by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 4,482,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,023,000 after purchasing an additional 735,344 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the second quarter valued at $18,774,000. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 888,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,933,000 after acquiring an additional 470,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OPCH. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Option Care Health in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research raised their target price on Option Care Health from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Option Care Health Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OPCH opened at $31.99 on Friday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $35.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.29.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 4.60%. Option Care Health’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Option Care Health

In other Option Care Health news, Director Elizabeth Quadros Betten sold 47,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $1,477,738.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,339 shares in the company, valued at $663,429.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Elizabeth Quadros Betten sold 47,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $1,477,738.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,429.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael H. Shapiro sold 23,217 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $718,566.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 247,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,654,461.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

