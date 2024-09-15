Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Shares Bought by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) by 49,030.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,387 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,374 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HTLF. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Heartland Financial USA by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,309,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Heartland Financial USA by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its position in Heartland Financial USA by 781.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 73,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after buying an additional 65,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Heartland Financial USA by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $56.59 on Friday. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.44 and a twelve month high of $56.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.09 and a 200-day moving average of $43.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09 and a beta of 0.95.

Heartland Financial USA ( NASDAQ:HTLF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $188.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.29%.

HTLF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.60.

In other Heartland Financial USA news, EVP Lo B. Nestman sold 4,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $220,064.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

