Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Shares Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,733 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Helmerich & Payne worth $3,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,998,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $126,104,000 after acquiring an additional 155,242 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,222,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,320,000 after purchasing an additional 27,660 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,378,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,988,000 after purchasing an additional 491,589 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,189,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,982,000 after buying an additional 405,179 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,004,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,384,000 after buying an additional 106,491 shares during the period. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HP opened at $29.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a one year low of $29.46 and a one year high of $46.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.42.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.15. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $697.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HP shares. Evercore ISI raised Helmerich & Payne to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $42.50 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.88.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

