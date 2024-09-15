Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on HLF. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Herbalife from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Herbalife from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Herbalife from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

NYSE:HLF opened at $7.42 on Friday. Herbalife has a 52 week low of $6.68 and a 52 week high of $15.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $747.34 million, a PE ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.20.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. Herbalife had a net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Herbalife will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Juan Miguel Mendoza purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.72 per share, for a total transaction of $87,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLF. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Herbalife by 10.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Herbalife by 22.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 41,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Herbalife by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in Herbalife by 2.6% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 58,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period.

About Herbalife

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

