Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 214.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,578 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,583 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in Hess during the fourth quarter valued at $110,423,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Hess by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,835,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $418,291,000 after acquiring an additional 726,631 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,714,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Hess by 774.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 522,707 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $75,351,000 after purchasing an additional 462,953 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Hess by 136.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 690,526 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $99,546,000 after purchasing an additional 398,089 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hess alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HES. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Hess from $151.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Hess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $166.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Hess from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Hess from $165.00 to $157.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Hess from $173.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.00.

Hess Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE HES opened at $128.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $123.79 and a 52 week high of $167.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.51. The firm has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.15.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.14. Hess had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.63%.

Hess Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.