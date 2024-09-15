Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,309,064 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.10% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $27,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,723,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,166,000 after acquiring an additional 517,734 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,322,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,455,000 after purchasing an additional 475,397 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,855,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,356,000 after purchasing an additional 196,112 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 455.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 121,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 99,394 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter valued at about $931,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HPE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

NYSE:HPE opened at $17.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.55. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $14.47 and a twelve month high of $22.82.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.96%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

