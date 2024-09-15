Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HON. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 44.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors grew its stake in Honeywell International by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 1,077 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 2.6% during the second quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 9.3% during the second quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,458,000 after acquiring an additional 8,119 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HON stock opened at $204.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $205.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.28. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $220.79. The company has a market capitalization of $132.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 50.06%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.13.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

