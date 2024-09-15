Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Sold by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 41.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 624.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,104,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,300,000 after buying an additional 29,843 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 5.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 731,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,723,000 after buying an additional 37,882 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,205,000 after acquiring an additional 12,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 165,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,880,000 after acquiring an additional 44,558 shares during the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total transaction of $1,339,245.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Gillian Beth Zucker sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total value of $30,498.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,582.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total value of $1,339,245.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,619 shares of company stock worth $2,818,759. Company insiders own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HLI opened at $154.08 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.67 and a 1 year high of $157.58. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.49 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.42.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.22. The firm had revenue of $514.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.70 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 18.80%. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 55.47%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HLI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective (up from $139.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

