IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.07% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $26,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $500.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $481.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $501.22. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $372.50 and a 12 month high of $583.39.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 57.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

