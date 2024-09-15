IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Purchased by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.8% in the second quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 21.7% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $500.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $481.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $501.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $372.50 and a 52-week high of $583.39.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.44). IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 57.03% and a net margin of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IDXX shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $582.25.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

