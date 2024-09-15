Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,311 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $5,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Illumina by 426.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,460 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 12,521 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,120,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the first quarter worth about $4,527,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter worth about $264,636,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Illumina by 33.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,600 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after buying an additional 8,001 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina Trading Up 2.3 %

Illumina stock opened at $129.18 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $152.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 68.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $154.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays raised shares of Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.05.

Get Our Latest Report on ILMN

Illumina Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.