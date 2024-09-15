Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its position in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,242 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Immunovant were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 437,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,414,000 after purchasing an additional 49,840 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Immunovant by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 440,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,542,000 after buying an additional 113,040 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Immunovant by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 155,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,534,000 after buying an additional 70,285 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Immunovant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Immunovant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,712,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Immunovant news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 4,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $129,609.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,032,097 shares in the company, valued at $28,960,641.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 1,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $42,847.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 446,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,538,695.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 4,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $129,609.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,032,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,960,641.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,475 shares of company stock worth $904,638 over the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Immunovant Stock Performance

Shares of IMVT stock opened at $29.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.62 and a beta of 0.67. Immunovant, Inc. has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $45.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.54.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.07). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Immunovant, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on IMVT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Immunovant from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Immunovant from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Monday, September 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Immunovant from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.40.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Further Reading

