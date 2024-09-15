Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Position Lowered by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 535,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 143,055 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Information Services Group were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of III. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Information Services Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 5,011,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,603,000 after purchasing an additional 81,891 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Information Services Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 813,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 46,799 shares during the period. Williams & Novak LLC acquired a new stake in Information Services Group during the second quarter worth about $128,000. Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in Information Services Group by 28.3% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 165,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 36,645 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Information Services Group by 9,259.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 21,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 21,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on III shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Information Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Singular Research upgraded shares of Information Services Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.

III opened at $3.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.45. Information Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $4.98. The firm has a market cap of $155.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Information Services Group had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $64.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Information Services Group, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. Information Services Group’s payout ratio is currently -900.00%.

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

