Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Hits New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $128.00 and last traded at $128.00, with a volume of 868 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $126.92.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IIPR. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 18.06, a quick ratio of 18.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.64). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 52.73%. The business had revenue of $79.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. Innovative Industrial Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,256 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 378,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,205,000 after purchasing an additional 15,445 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,430,000 after purchasing an additional 74,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 172,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

