Insider Buying: Connectm Technology Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTM) Insider Acquires $157,906,500.00 in Stock

Connectm Technology Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTM – Get Free Report) insider Mahesh Choudhury purchased 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13,731.00 per share, for a total transaction of $157,906,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 202,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,774,183,778. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mahesh Choudhury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 9th, Mahesh Choudhury purchased 1,300 shares of Connectm Technology Solutions stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,391.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,808,300.00.

On Thursday, September 5th, Mahesh Choudhury acquired 42,400 shares of Connectm Technology Solutions stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $40,280.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Mahesh Choudhury acquired 69,542 shares of Connectm Technology Solutions stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.89 per share, for a total transaction of $61,892.38.

Connectm Technology Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ CNTM opened at $1.13 on Friday. Connectm Technology Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $12.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.08.

Connectm Technology Solutions Company Profile

Connectm Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CNTM ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter.

The ConnectM Energy Intelligence Network is an all-in-one technology platform that monitors and manages electrified assets throughout their lifecycle. It collects anonymized performance data to refine AI models, creating a data-driven intelligence loop. This capability uniquely positions ConnectM as a leader in the electrification economy.

