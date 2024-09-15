Insider Selling: BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) Director Sells $9,600,000.00 in Stock

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) Director Evan Hafer sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $9,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BRC Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of BRC stock opened at $3.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $703.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.72 and its 200 day moving average is $4.94. BRC Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $7.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Get BRC alerts:

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). BRC had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a positive return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $89.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that BRC Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BRCC. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of BRC from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of BRC in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Roth Capital lowered shares of BRC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Roth Mkm lowered shares of BRC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of BRC in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.63.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BRC

Institutional Trading of BRC

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BRC by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,162,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,817,000 after purchasing an additional 14,361 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in BRC by 334.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,459,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,157 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in BRC by 76.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 812,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after acquiring an additional 351,757 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in BRC by 370.2% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 802,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after acquiring an additional 632,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maso Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new position in BRC during the first quarter valued at $2,140,000. 16.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BRC

(Get Free Report)

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BRC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.