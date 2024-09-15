Insider Selling: Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) CEO Sells 175,000 Shares of Stock

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) CEO Saurabh Saha sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $2,891,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 776,924 shares in the company, valued at $12,834,784.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Saurabh Saha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 22nd, Saurabh Saha sold 506 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $6,188.38.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Saurabh Saha sold 4,169 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $51,362.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTA opened at $16.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 13.29 and a current ratio of 13.29. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $17.59.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CNTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts forecast that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,115,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,882,000 after buying an additional 283,469 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 381,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 43,539 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,958,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,427,000 after acquiring an additional 418,615 shares during the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 333.2% during the fourth quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,060,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,500 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $330,000. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

