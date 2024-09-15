Insider Selling: Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) VP Sells $2,961,592.48 in Stock

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 37,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $2,961,592.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,896,273.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Masco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $80.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.28 and its 200-day moving average is $72.91. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $47.66 and a twelve month high of $81.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Masco had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 602.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MAS. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Masco in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Masco by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Masco during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Masco by 4,545.5% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Masco from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Masco from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Masco from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MAS

Masco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.