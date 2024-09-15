Insider Selling: Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) CEO Sells $2,500,127.00 in Stock

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) CEO Parth Mehrotra sold 135,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $2,500,127.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,583,763.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $18.95 on Friday. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.92 and a 52-week high of $25.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.33, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.78.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $422.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $411.50 million. Privia Health Group had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 0.88%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Privia Health Group from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Baird R W raised shares of Privia Health Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Privia Health Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.86.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRVA. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Privia Health Group by 107.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 46.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in Privia Health Group by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Privia Health Group, Inc. operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

