Insider Selling: Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Director Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) Director William D. Waddill sold 8,000 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $540,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Protagonist Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ PTGX opened at $47.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.21. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $47.15. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 2.17.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $4.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Protagonist Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 27.6% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,268,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,962,000 after purchasing an additional 274,412 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,467,000. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 152,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 114,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 24,749 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 2,135.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 958,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,205,000 after acquiring an additional 915,418 shares during the last quarter. 98.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PTGX. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PTGX

About Protagonist Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.