Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Position Reduced by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,952 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTC. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Susquehanna cut their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Intel from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.04.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 12,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at $765,576. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ INTC opened at $19.66 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s payout ratio is 52.08%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

