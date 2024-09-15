Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Stake Reduced by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 37.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,691 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 700,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,350,000 after acquiring an additional 18,987 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 210,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,170,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,704,000 after acquiring an additional 60,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

NTLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $22.07 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.21 and a 12-month high of $36.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.46.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

