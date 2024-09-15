InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IHG. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 736,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,984,000 after acquiring an additional 20,280 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 632,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,546,000 after buying an additional 185,045 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 123,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,056,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 13.1% in the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 121,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,000,000 after buying an additional 14,071 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 38,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. 15.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:IHG opened at $103.72 on Friday. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 52-week low of $70.06 and a 52-week high of $112.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.99.

InterContinental Hotels Group Increases Dividend

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.532 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is a boost from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.30.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

