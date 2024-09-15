International Paper (NYSE:IP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $49.39

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $49.39 and last traded at $49.33, with a volume of 375445 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.94.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IP shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.70 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.21.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.24. The company has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 99.39 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 7.28%. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that International Paper will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 377.55%.

In related news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 2,440 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $115,412.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,996.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 2,440 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $115,412.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,996.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Clay R. Ellis sold 9,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total transaction of $439,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,296.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,840 shares of company stock worth $898,268. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IP. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 208.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in International Paper by 1,094.7% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in International Paper by 309.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

